“Don’t leave families alone with their problems”

What challenges do you currently see for families and what solutions is the state pursuing?

There are many. These include financial burdens, reconciling work and family life, demographic change and social changes. The inflation of recent years in particular has put a heavy burden on everyone, but especially on families with children. We are working to tackle these challenges by providing targeted support measures and expanding the corresponding infrastructure, for example in the area of childcare. With the Tyrolean Family Pass, the province of Tyrol offers Tyrolean families a wide range of discounts for leisure or shopping in all Tyrolean districts and, as the EuregioFamilyPass, is also valid with benefit providers in the entire European region of Tyrol, South Tyrol and Trentino. Around 30,000 digitally redeemed vouchers in the first year show the great success of the digital Tyrolean Family Pass. It is important to me to continuously expand the range of advisory services for families and adapt them to the challenges of today. For example, the "riseup" project has been offering comprehensive advice and coaching for parents since the end of last year.