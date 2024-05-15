Up to 25 instead of 18 years
Adolescent psychiatry may treat patients for longer
In future, adolescents and young adults may continue to be treated by child and adolescent psychiatrists even after their 18th birthday. A corresponding amendment for doctors came into force today, Wednesday. This also affects pediatricians.
"Hard-earned treatment successes must not suddenly be jeopardized due to the date of birth. In future, adolescents will no longer have to switch to adult psychiatry as soon as they reach the age of majority," said Health Minister Johannes Rauch (Greens). Trust in doctors is particularly important in the case of long-term mental illnesses.
The transition period has therefore been increased to 25 years, and parallel care is also possible. This is intended to ensure that young adults settle well into their new treatment relationship.
Hard-earned treatment successes must not be suddenly jeopardized due to the date of birth.
Gesundheitsminister Johannes Rauch
Approval from several sides
Approval came from several quarters on Wednesday, for example from the psychosocial services in Vienna and the Austrian Society for Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, Psychosomatics and Psychotherapy.
"In Vienna, we have been working for some time to ensure that the transition of patients from child and adolescent psychiatry to adult psychiatry is smooth (...). The fact that there is now a legal regulation that makes this transition phase easier for everyone involved is very welcome," said Ewald Lochner, Coordinator for Psychiatry, Addiction and Drug Issues for the City of Vienna.
"Many colleagues have already offered continuity of treatment in this transitional area before, and now legal certainty has been created for this," affirmed Paul Plener, President of the Austrian Society for Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, Psychosomatics and Psychotherapy (ÖGKJP). At the same time, it was pointed out that child and adolescent psychiatric care in general needs to be expanded. Resources are still limited.
