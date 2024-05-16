When corruption becomes part of the dominant culture

Getting tired of the outrage

The fact that this is not only incredibly entertaining, but at times almost tiring in its concentration, says less about the quality of this evening than about the state of the country. There is so much to be outraged about that at some point you get tired of being outraged. And who could change that? It certainly isn't the bureaucrat (Rudi Widerhofer): he has simply postponed the decision on the awarding of the "Österreich-Pickerl" for the trio of actors until the next legislative period - typically Austrian.