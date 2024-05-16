Schauspielhaus Graz
When corruption becomes part of the dominant culture
The finale of the five-part theater series "I Am From Austria" can currently be seen in the Schausraum at Schauspielhaus Graz. However, there is no end in sight to the abuses in Austria described in the play.
At what point does the character of a country actually become part of its dominant culture? This question is confronted at Schauspielhaus Graz in the fifth and final part of the theater series "I Am From Austria". After four episodes that have dealt on different levels with the free economy, vitamin B, corruptibility and moral discord in the Alpine republic, the final summary in episode five is a bitter realization: The corruptibility of politics and society is probably part of our dominant culture.
Who gets the "Austria sticker"?
With a mix of journalistic research and ironic exaggeration, the "Institute for Media, Politics and Theater" led by Styrian director Felix Hafner brings this problematic Leitkultur to the stage. At the center is a trio of prey Styrians (Oliver Chomik, Anna Rausch, Tim Breyvogel) who have to go to the authorities (headed by Rudi Widerhofer) to get their "Östereich-Pickerl".
Because you can only stay in the country if you know your way around. And so the trio not only sings hits by Fendrich and Gabalier and does ski gymnastics with the country's most bizarre ski instructor (Sebastian Schindegger), but also recites all the political scandals and social scandals of recent years.
Getting tired of the outrage
The fact that this is not only incredibly entertaining, but at times almost tiring in its concentration, says less about the quality of this evening than about the state of the country. There is so much to be outraged about that at some point you get tired of being outraged. And who could change that? It certainly isn't the bureaucrat (Rudi Widerhofer): he has simply postponed the decision on the awarding of the "Österreich-Pickerl" for the trio of actors until the next legislative period - typically Austrian.
