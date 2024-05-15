Largest LGBTIQ+ sports festival in Europe in Vienna this year

"We hope to be able to bring about a lasting positive change in sport"

Whether experienced athletes or newcomers, everyone is welcome to take part," said Bianca Gebhart, Sports Manager at EuroGames Vienna 2024, in a press release. The organizing team wants to make the multi-sport event more accessible, especially for women, inter, trans and non-binary people. "Unfortunately, trans and inter people as well as lesbian women are particularly disadvantaged in the field of sport. And in competitive sport in particular, we see that discrimination against gay men is still widespread and that we still have a long way to go to eliminate discrimination against queer people," stated Candy Licious, who is involved in the EuroGames team. This makes it all the more important to "draw attention to diversity and gender diversity in sport. We hope that the EuroGames can also bring about a lasting positive change in sport so that everyone feels safe and seen in sport," said the drag queen on the occasion of the International Day against Homo-, Bi-, Inter- and Transphobia on May 17.