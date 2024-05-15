USA wants to supply Israel with weapons worth billions

450,000 people fled Rafah within a week

Meanwhile, Israeli troops are advancing further and further into the city of Rafah in the south of the Gaza Strip, which is overcrowded with refugees. Residents reported on Tuesday that tanks had advanced in districts in the east of the city on the border with Egypt. On Tuesday, tanks moved from the east into neighborhoods further west. According to UN estimates, almost 450,000 people fled Rafah within a week. According to the military, there are Israeli hostages in the area.