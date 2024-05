This summer after-school care center will now remain open all year round

After-school care for children from the age of three

Five companies and four municipalities came together under the leadership of the regional management and initially set up summer childcare. "We interviewed the employees in advance and held many workshops," explains Miriam Reith from Region Management. The after-school care is not only aimed at children (from 6 to 14): By extending the age range downwards, the after-school care center can be attended by children as young as three. The opening hours have been adapted to shift work.