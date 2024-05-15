What makes the new Head Eagle Tray Tuomie tick!

Fast, physical field hockey

Last season he went to Italy - where he won the AHL title with Ritten. He also has big plans for the Eagles. "I don't want to reinvent anything here, Villach has a lot of tradition. I just want to do my bit to help VSV take a big step forward again," says Tuomie, who pushes fast, physical field hockey. As a guy, he is really cool - typically American. He also pulls this off as a coach. "I always have a good relationship with my players, I'm very human. But if I have to, I can also get really loud."