The next act: The Green drama never ends

What is private, what is politics?

The debate about the morals of a young politician has become so widespread that even Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen has commented on the accusations. "Who as a young person does not make mistakes, should she have made any at all," he said in an Ö1 interview on Tuesday. In any case, he "certainly made some". Van der Bellen could do without involving his private life in election campaigns: "Politics is one thing, and private life is another."