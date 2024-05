The renewed desire to buy to rent

Rising construction costs, stricter credit rules (keyword KIM regulation) and general inflation have also had a major impact on housing in Upper Austria. "The demand for property has deteriorated significantly," says Bernhard Baier, one of the managing directors of the non-profit OÖ. Wohnbau. That's why the company has reacted by pulling a model out of the hat that was all the rage around 15 to 20 years ago: buying to rent.