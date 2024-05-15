Vorteilswelt
Step into the future

Tourism: AI should offer guests the best

Nachrichten
15.05.2024 05:50

Artificial intelligence at your fingertips - a nationwide series of workshops for tourism businesses starts at the end of May.

More and more companies are using artificial intelligence to optimize work processes and offer better services. This also applies to tourism businesses that want to offer their guests the best possible experience. Governor Johanna Mikl-Leitner: "They want to take advantage of the opportunities offered by digitalization. As a province, we want to provide them with the best possible support."

Online booking systems, social media marketing and the use of AI tools can help - from outdoor providers to accommodation providers. Mikl-Leitner continues: "One thing will never change: Hosts will continue to prioritize hospitality, but reinforce it with new technologies." In order to accompany the companies on this path, the Lower Austria Tourist Board, Ecoplus and the House of Digitalization are launching a workshop roadshow through all six tourism destinations.

We are building a bridge between modern technology and our tourism businesses.

Mikl-Leitner erklärt die Idee dahinter

The workshop, designed by Philipp-Thomas Müller, founder and managing director of CtrlE Consulting & Holding GmbH, offers the perfect opportunity to get to grips with the latest developments in AI technology and explore their practical application in the tourism sector.

Initiative at the cutting edge
The aim is to provide information about artificial intelligence and its potential applications in tourism. "AI is significantly changing the tourism industry and providing innovative solutions. Our businesses want to know what AI means for them," explains Michael Duscher, Managing Director of NÖ-Werbung. "Our joint initiative is in tune with the times. It is important for tourism businesses to get to grips with the topic and take the first steps cautiously," say the managing directors of the House of Digitalization, Lukas Reutterer and Claus Zeppelzauer.

Information on the Internet at www.tourismus.niederoesterreich.at and www.virtuelleshaus.at

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Lukas Lusetzky
Lukas Lusetzky
