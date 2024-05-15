Tourism: AI should offer guests the best

Initiative at the cutting edge

The aim is to provide information about artificial intelligence and its potential applications in tourism. "AI is significantly changing the tourism industry and providing innovative solutions. Our businesses want to know what AI means for them," explains Michael Duscher, Managing Director of NÖ-Werbung. "Our joint initiative is in tune with the times. It is important for tourism businesses to get to grips with the topic and take the first steps cautiously," say the managing directors of the House of Digitalization, Lukas Reutterer and Claus Zeppelzauer.