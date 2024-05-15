Step into the future
Tourism: AI should offer guests the best
Artificial intelligence at your fingertips - a nationwide series of workshops for tourism businesses starts at the end of May.
More and more companies are using artificial intelligence to optimize work processes and offer better services. This also applies to tourism businesses that want to offer their guests the best possible experience. Governor Johanna Mikl-Leitner: "They want to take advantage of the opportunities offered by digitalization. As a province, we want to provide them with the best possible support."
Online booking systems, social media marketing and the use of AI tools can help - from outdoor providers to accommodation providers. Mikl-Leitner continues: "One thing will never change: Hosts will continue to prioritize hospitality, but reinforce it with new technologies." In order to accompany the companies on this path, the Lower Austria Tourist Board, Ecoplus and the House of Digitalization are launching a workshop roadshow through all six tourism destinations.
We are building a bridge between modern technology and our tourism businesses.
Mikl-Leitner erklärt die Idee dahinter
The workshop, designed by Philipp-Thomas Müller, founder and managing director of CtrlE Consulting & Holding GmbH, offers the perfect opportunity to get to grips with the latest developments in AI technology and explore their practical application in the tourism sector.
Initiative at the cutting edge
The aim is to provide information about artificial intelligence and its potential applications in tourism. "AI is significantly changing the tourism industry and providing innovative solutions. Our businesses want to know what AI means for them," explains Michael Duscher, Managing Director of NÖ-Werbung. "Our joint initiative is in tune with the times. It is important for tourism businesses to get to grips with the topic and take the first steps cautiously," say the managing directors of the House of Digitalization, Lukas Reutterer and Claus Zeppelzauer.
Information on the Internet at www.tourismus.niederoesterreich.at and www.virtuelleshaus.at
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.