FPÖ-Angerer wants “zero wind turbines in Carinthia”
If necessary, the FPÖ wants to go to the Constitutional Court to prevent wind turbines in Carinthia - the planned energy transition law is actually a "nature and homeland destruction law".
Provincial party leader Erwin Angerer finds clear words: "Our country, our beautiful homeland, our beautiful nature is being thrown at international energy companies. This is a nature and homeland destruction law!" The reason for his excitement: The energy transition law planned by the SPÖ-ÖVP provincial government. "We will not give our consent in the provincial parliament and if the law comes into force anyway, we will fight it with all legal means," says Angerer.
The FPÖ interprets the "Energy Strategy for the State of Carinthia" as meaning that 500 wind turbines are planned. According to Angerer, there should be "zero wind turbines" in Carinthia - there are already ten wind turbines, so they want to prevent any more. The law is unconstitutional and Carinthia is already climate-neutral.
"Article 7a of our constitution states that we must take into account the uniqueness and beauty of the Carinthian landscape. This takes precedence over the Energy Transition Act, which is therefore unconstitutional," says Member of the National Council and lawyer Christian Ragger. It is also an encroachment on property rights: "We appeal to the government to repeal this law!"
"At some point, these wind turbines will stand on our mountains and our land will be destroyed," says the Blue Party. The law will also remain in force until climate neutrality is achieved. "And who will tell us in the law when climate neutrality has been achieved?" asks Ragger.
The party also wants to support citizens' initiatives and NGOs in their fight against wind turbines.
