Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

"Bucket the law"

FPÖ-Angerer wants “zero wind turbines in Carinthia”

Nachrichten
14.05.2024 13:50

If necessary, the FPÖ wants to go to the Constitutional Court to prevent wind turbines in Carinthia - the planned energy transition law is actually a "nature and homeland destruction law".

comment0 Kommentare

Provincial party leader Erwin Angerer finds clear words: "Our country, our beautiful homeland, our beautiful nature is being thrown at international energy companies. This is a nature and homeland destruction law!" The reason for his excitement: The energy transition law planned by the SPÖ-ÖVP provincial government. "We will not give our consent in the provincial parliament and if the law comes into force anyway, we will fight it with all legal means," says Angerer.

The FPÖ interprets the "Energy Strategy for the State of Carinthia" as meaning that 500 wind turbines are planned. According to Angerer, there should be "zero wind turbines" in Carinthia - there are already ten wind turbines, so they want to prevent any more. The law is unconstitutional and Carinthia is already climate-neutral.

Angerer and Ragger from the FPÖ want to "protect our homeland". (Bild: Clara Milena Steiner)
Angerer and Ragger from the FPÖ want to "protect our homeland".
(Bild: Clara Milena Steiner)

"Article 7a of our constitution states that we must take into account the uniqueness and beauty of the Carinthian landscape. This takes precedence over the Energy Transition Act, which is therefore unconstitutional," says Member of the National Council and lawyer Christian Ragger. It is also an encroachment on property rights: "We appeal to the government to repeal this law!"

"At some point, these wind turbines will stand on our mountains and our land will be destroyed," says the Blue Party. The law will also remain in force until climate neutrality is achieved. "And who will tell us in the law when climate neutrality has been achieved?" asks Ragger.

The party also wants to support citizens' initiatives and NGOs in their fight against wind turbines.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Clara Milena Steiner
Clara Milena Steiner
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf