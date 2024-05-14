FPÖ-Angerer wants “zero wind turbines in Carinthia”

Provincial party leader Erwin Angerer finds clear words: "Our country, our beautiful homeland, our beautiful nature is being thrown at international energy companies. This is a nature and homeland destruction law!" The reason for his excitement: The energy transition law planned by the SPÖ-ÖVP provincial government. "We will not give our consent in the provincial parliament and if the law comes into force anyway, we will fight it with all legal means," says Angerer.