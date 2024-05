Full steam ahead into the final in Traiskirchen!

"We knew that a series like this wouldn't be a walk in the park. Even a 2-0 lead means nothing, the opponents are strong and can go one better," says Oberwart coach Horst Leitner. His team ran out of gas a little, at least in games 3 and 4, and were not always able to keep up with the pace of the "Lions".

"Team play required"

"Because we weren't consistent with the rebounds and also didn't defend as a team," Leitner explains. A compact - and aggressive - defense will be crucial once again. To give Demonia, Clare and Co. little room to maneuver. "Team play is required, we simply have to play for each other." So the motto is clear: full steam ahead to the final!