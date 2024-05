Colorado top scorer suspended again in playoffs

Alcohol in the hotel room

Nitschuschkin ended up in the league's support program for players in need of help for the third time in 13 months. In April 2023, the Russian was already suspended once for an incident involving alcohol and a drunk woman in his hotel room (before a game in Seattle). This year, Nitschuschkin missed another two months from January to March because he had already been banned from the therapy program back then. Nitschuschkin had scored nine goals in the current play-off. In the conference semifinals against Dallas, his team is now trailing 1:3.