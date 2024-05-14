"Individual clues"
Petrol station robbery: duo still in hiding
Following the armed robbery of a petrol station last Saturday in Völs near Innsbruck, there is still no trace of the two perpetrators. According to investigators, only a few tips have been received so far, but these have not yet led to a successful manhunt. The police are now hoping for more.
Saturday, May 11, 4:15 a.m., Jet petrol station in Völs: As the 19-year-old employee was busy with the final preparations for opening, two armed and masked perpetrators suddenly appeared.
Employees forced into the store
The masked men threatened the shocked young woman with a handgun, forced her into the drinks store and made it unmistakably clear what they wanted: Cash!
Robbery suddenly aborted
Did things get too hot for the two perpetrators, who spoke in Innsbruck dialect? What happened next is still a mystery to the investigators. "In the drinks store, the perpetrators suddenly interrupted the robbery for an unknown reason." They fled without any loot.
Investigators are hoping for further clues
A manhunt was unsuccessful. The duo went into hiding. Are there any leads now? "No, the perpetrators are still on the run," explained chief investigator Katja Tersch on Tuesday in response to a question from "Krone".
Individual tips have been received, but there is nothing concrete yet.
Katja Tersch, Chefin Landeskriminalamt Tirol
Although "individual tips" have been received and are being processed, nothing concrete has yet been found, according to the head of the Tyrolean LKA, who is hoping for further tips or suspicious perceptions.
The descriptions of the perpetrators:
- Perpetrator 1: Approximately 1.7 meters tall, dressed in a dark top with hood, dark trousers, dark visor cap and gloves. He was wearing shoes with white soles and carrying a shoulder bag. He was masked with a light-colored face mask with cut-outs around the eyes. Armed with a silver-colored pistol.
Perpetrator 2: About 1.8 meters tall. He was wearing a dark down anorak with a hood, cargo pants with side pockets on the thighs, dark gloves and light-colored sports shoes. Masked with a dark balaclava.
For further information, please contact the Tyrolean Criminal Police Office on 059 133/70-3333.
