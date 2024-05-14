Josef Fritzl is transferred to normal prison

The Amstetten incest case came to light at the end of 2008. Josef Fritzl had held his daughter captive in a cellar dungeon for 24 years and fathered seven children with her, one of whom died at birth. In March 2009, the accused was sentenced to life imprisonment in St. Pölten, and at the same time it was decided that he would be placed in an institution. He was found guilty on all charges - murder by omission, slave trade, deprivation of liberty, rape, blood libel and aggravated coercion.