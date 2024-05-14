Penalties and co.
When the last GTI fans made the pilgrimage to Carinthia
Things are getting quieter and quieter around the former GTI hotspots on Lake Wörthersee and Lake Faake. Tourism experts have recorded particularly high losses this year.
Even though the GTI meeting has long since shifted to the periods before and after the official date and the municipality of Maria Wörth has generally declared the car era at Lake Wörthersee to be over at the beginning of 2023, at least die-hard fans don't miss out on coming to Lake Wörthersee and Faaker See in spring.
Slump for the economy
But there are fewer and fewer of them every year. While the mood among fans and restaurants was still reasonably good last year, tourism experts in particular are talking about a real slump this year. The restaurants around the GTI hotspots on Lake Wörthersee, Lake Faaker See and in Keutschach recorded declines of up to 80 percent in some cases!
"Hope for a harmonious meeting lives on"
Only on Ascension Day was there a little more movement. "Above all, the regular guests don't let us down. They appreciate the Carinthian hospitality. I'm confident that we can build on this basis and that we might be able to have another harmonious car meeting in the future - from which everyone benefits," says host Christoph Schaschl from the Karawankenblick restaurant on the Pyramidenkogel.
The police also reportedly speak of "quiet, unofficial car meetings". Nevertheless, some license plates had to be taken down in Rosegg and Schiefling at the weekend - mainly due to non-typed conversions.
