Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Ballot paper, voting card

Preparations for the EU election are in full swing

Nachrichten
13.05.2024 13:16

The Austrian electoral authorities are already preparing for the EU elections on Sunday, June 9. The ballot papers are currently being printed, with around eight million ballot papers and two million polling cards being produced.

comment0 Kommentare

Around 6.4 million people are eligible to vote in Austria. As the law stipulates a reserve of 20 percent, more ballot papers are being printed. However, there is no legal reserve for polling cards. According to the electoral authority, this is based on the orders placed by the individual authorities, which usually include a certain reserve.

Apply for polling cards by June 7
Polling cards can still be applied for until shortly before the election - in writing (by email, fax, letter or via an online portal) until June 5 and in person at the municipal office or magistrate's office until June 7. The polling cards will be delivered from next Thursday at the latest. Some Austrians who live abroad have a polling card subscription.

Enclosed with the cards is the list of all candidates, as preferential votes can be awarded. Each party may nominate a maximum of 42 candidates. In Austria, voters can choose between the five parliamentary parties ÖVP, SPÖ, FPÖ, Greens and NEOS as well as the DNA list, which criticizes corona measures, and the KPÖ.

Ranking depends on the last result
The ranking on the ballot paper depends on how many seats were won in the last EU election. In the event of a tie, the exact total of votes is decisive. As the DNA and KPÖ are not represented in the EU Parliament, they are listed in the last two places.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf