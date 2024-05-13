Vorteilswelt
Bankruptcy

Kloser bakery closes all branches

Nachrichten
13.05.2024 12:28

The traditional Vorarlberg company with ten branches slipped into bankruptcy. The reasons for the bankruptcy include a lack of staff.

This is not the first crisis the company has faced. But this will probably be the last, because "TK Bäckerei GmbH" (Kloser Bäckerei) is bankrupt. The ten sales outlets are being closed and the company's operations completely shut down.

The bakery is in debt to the tune of 430,000 euros, compared to assets amounting to 111,000 euros, according to the company itself. Bankruptcy proceedings have already been opened and Andreas Droop in Bregenz has been appointed as administrator. Creditors have until June 6 to submit their claims.

A lack of staff in both the branches and in production was cited as the reason for the financial difficulties. As a result, the bakery, which also supplied numerous catering outlets, was unable to accept a number of orders. Increased fixed costs such as rent, wages and energy costs also had an impact. It is no longer possible - and not intended - to continue the business. 47 employees are affected.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

