Gazprom cannot replace European customers

According to the Reuters news agency, the loss in 2023 amounted to seven billion dollars (around 6.5 billion euros). According to data from the state gas supplier and Reuters calculations, Russia exported around 63.8 billion cubic meters of gas to Europe via various routes in the first year of the war in 2022. In 2023, deliveries fell by more than half to 28.3 billion cubic meters. These figures are a far cry from 2018, when Russia pumped a total of 200.8 billion cubic meters of natural gas to the European Union and other countries such as Turkey. Export capacities were also reduced by the damage to the Nord Stream pipes in the Baltic Sea, where explosions occurred in September 2022 that are still unexplained today.