Another paraglider pilot crashes in Vorarlberg

Injuries to the lumbar spine

At midday, a 32-year-old paraglider had to make an emergency landing on the Walmendinger Horn near Mittelberg (Kleinwalsertal) after being caught by a gust of wind shortly after take-off. His glider got caught between trees as he attempted to land and he crashed from a height of around four meters. According to the police, the pilot suffered injuries to his lumbar spine.