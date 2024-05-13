12.92 sec. over hurdles
Karin Strametz sprints to the European Championships
Dream time from Karin Strametz! The Styrian won the 100 m hurdles at the super meeting in Graz with a time of 12.92 seconds, the direct standard for the European Championships in Rome in June. But she had to tremble for an hour before her time became official after a glitch in the timekeeping ...
Initially there was no result for the hurdles sprint after an error in the timing. However, technicians rescued Karin Strametz and were able to filter out the official result. This meant that Karin secured her European Championship start right at the start of her season.
Only Beate Schrott faster
"I'm super-happy, but the long wait was cruel!" said the Styrian, who had already improved her personal best by 11 hundredths with 13.00 in the preliminary heat. She was only two hundredths short of the European Championship limit of 12.98.
But with 12.92, everything is now clear! The time is tremendous. She moved up to second place in the "eternal" Austrian hurdles best list behind Beate Schrott (12.82/2012). "And there's more to come this year," believes Karin Strametz. Perhaps at the next meetings in St. Pölten and Eisenstadt. Who knows?
Top in the heats - then bad luck
And Enzo Diessl? As in the previous week in Maria Enzersdorf, the Styrian was again unlucky with the wind. Although the 19-year-old won his preliminary heat in 13.38, he was aided by an unacceptably strong tailwind of 2.9 m/sec (2.0 is permitted). This means that he has already run great times this year with 13.31 and 13.38, but these cannot be recognized as beating the direct European Championship limit (13.46). He had hoped for this in the final. "But I had cramps in both thighs, so it wasn't possible to run, and of course I couldn't take any risks. But at least it's not a serious injury," he said, giving the all-clear.
Fuchs started with 10.38 sec.
Austria's sprint record holder Markus Fuchs started the Olympic season with a good performance. He finished fifth in the 100 m in 10.38 seconds. As is well known, he always needs a few races to really get into his stride. St. Pölten and Eisenstadt are just right for him. Leni Lindner finished second in the 100 m in 11.67.
Katarina Johnson-Thompson, world champion in the heptathlon, even paid a visit to Graz! She tested her form in the hurdles and javelin before the European Championships in Rome. She ran 13.68 over the hurdles and threw the javelin 44.88 m.
"Eternal" Austrian best in the 100 m hurdles:
12.82 (+1.4) Beate Schrott Lucerne 17.07.2012
12.92 (+1.9) Karin Strametz Graz 12.05.2024
12.94 (+0.8) Steffi Bendrat Klagenfurt 22.07.2018
13.09 (+1.3) Elke Wölfling Wolfsberg 26.07.2003
13.12 (+1.2) Marie Elisabeth Maurer Waco 14.05.2006
13.19 (-1.0) Victoria Schreibeis Belgrade 20.06.2010
13.25 (+0.6) Verena Mayr Doha 02.10.2019
13.30 (+1.1) Sabine Seitl Duisburg 27.08.1989
13.32 (0.0) Ulrike Beierl Linz 14.08.1989
13.34 (-0.7) Daniela Wöckinger Lienz 09.07.2005
Horst-Mandl-Memoriam (WACT Challenger):
Men:
100 m (+0.3): 1st Larsson (Sd) 10.08, 2nd Hilton (USA) 10.15, 3rd Glave (Gb) 10.19, 5th Fuchs 10.38; heats: 5th Fuchs 10.31 (+1.3)
110 m hurdles (+1.0): 1st Heiden (Hol) 13.35, Diessl waived; heats: 1st Diessl 13 13.38 (+2.9)
400 m hurdles: 1. Smolka (Tsch) 59.65, 2. Strohmayer-Dangl 50.81, 3. Köhldorfer 51.43
Women:
100 m (+0.6): 1st Eidner (D) 11.54, 2nd Lindner (Ö) 11.67
100 m hurdles, final: (+1.9): 1. Strametz 12.92, 2. Repasi (Ung) 12.99; heats: 1. Strametz 13.00 (+0.9), 9. Johnson-Thompson (Gb) 13.68 (+1.3)
400 m hurdles: 1st Pressler 56.82; javelin throw: 1st Jääskeläinen (Fin) 58.66, 6th Johnson-Thompson 44.88.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
