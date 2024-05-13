Karin Strametz sprints to the European Championships

Top in the heats - then bad luck

And Enzo Diessl? As in the previous week in Maria Enzersdorf, the Styrian was again unlucky with the wind. Although the 19-year-old won his preliminary heat in 13.38, he was aided by an unacceptably strong tailwind of 2.9 m/sec (2.0 is permitted). This means that he has already run great times this year with 13.31 and 13.38, but these cannot be recognized as beating the direct European Championship limit (13.46). He had hoped for this in the final. "But I had cramps in both thighs, so it wasn't possible to run, and of course I couldn't take any risks. But at least it's not a serious injury," he said, giving the all-clear.