Gaza Strip gets new crossing for aid supplies
Israel's army has announced that it has opened a new crossing to the north of the Gaza Strip. The aid routes to the war zone are to be expanded overall, particularly to the north of the Palestinian territory.
In addition, dozens of trucks were unloaded in the southern Israeli port of Ashdod on behalf of the UN World Food Program (WFP) to deliver flour. An AFP correspondent observed around 30 trucks with relief supplies driving into the city from the north.
Previously, the Israeli army had closed the Kerem Shalom crossing in the east for three days. It had been shelled by the Islamist Palestinian organization Hamas. The military reopened the crossing on 8 May, but aid organizations are complaining that they are unable to receive aid deliveries due to a lack of fuel and the fighting in the area.
Ground offensive in Rafah
As reported, the Israeli army carried out a ground offensive in Rafah in the south on Tuesday, including taking control of the border crossing to Egypt (see video above). Since then, Egypt's government has refused to coordinate the delivery of aid with Israel.
The war in the Middle East began with Hamas' major attack on Israel on October 7. In the process, 1170 people lost their lives and a further 250 were taken hostage in the Gaza Strip. Israel's military has been attacking the Gaza Strip ever since. According to the Hamas Ministry of Health, more than 35,000 people have died so far.
