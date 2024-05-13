Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

For the last time?

Alaba in a celebratory mood! Real celebrates the championship title

Nachrichten
13.05.2024 06:31

Even though David Alaba is still struggling with the consequences of his injury, he was in a celebratory mood at Real's championship celebrations in Madrid. The "royals" celebrated a lavish party together with their fans and are ready to conquer an even bigger title soon. For Alaba, it was possibly his last championship celebration in Madrid.

comment0 Kommentare

Madrid turned into a party mile for all Real fans on Sunday. Coach Carlo Ancelotti's team celebrated winning their 36th Spanish championship. ÖFB captain David Alaba, who is still struggling with the consequences of his cruciate ligament rupture, was also among the partygoers.

After a difficult few months for him personally, he visibly enjoyed the celebration with his team-mates and thousands of fans. The "royals" drove the trophy through the streets of the capital on a bus, accompanied by loud cheers.

Again in three weeks?
Alaba also took the opportunity to hold the championship trophy in his hands and take souvenir photos. After all, despite his injury, he played his part in the Madrilenians winning the title again. He proudly posted a photo with the trophy and several stories with his team-mates on Instagram. Was it his last championship celebration with Real? At the very least, there are rumors that Alaba and the "royals" could part ways.

Carlo Ancelotti with the trophy. (Bild: AFP/APA/OSCAR DEL POZO)
Carlo Ancelotti with the trophy.
(Bild: AFP/APA/OSCAR DEL POZO)
(Bild: AFP/APA/OSCAR DEL POZO)
(Bild: AFP/APA/OSCAR DEL POZO)
(Bild: AP ( via APA) Austria Presse Agentur/ASSOCIATED PRESS)
(Bild: AP ( via APA) Austria Presse Agentur/ASSOCIATED PRESS)

Afterwards, the title win was celebrated in style. However, the celebrations were not yet too exuberant, as the focus is already on an even bigger title. Toni Kroos already announced: "I'm sure we'll see each other here again in three weeks' time." He is referring to the title celebrations after the Champions League final against Dortmund on June 1. But first the "party squad" has to beat BVB in London.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

David Hofer
David Hofer
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf