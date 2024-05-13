For the last time?
Alaba in a celebratory mood! Real celebrates the championship title
Even though David Alaba is still struggling with the consequences of his injury, he was in a celebratory mood at Real's championship celebrations in Madrid. The "royals" celebrated a lavish party together with their fans and are ready to conquer an even bigger title soon. For Alaba, it was possibly his last championship celebration in Madrid.
Madrid turned into a party mile for all Real fans on Sunday. Coach Carlo Ancelotti's team celebrated winning their 36th Spanish championship. ÖFB captain David Alaba, who is still struggling with the consequences of his cruciate ligament rupture, was also among the partygoers.
After a difficult few months for him personally, he visibly enjoyed the celebration with his team-mates and thousands of fans. The "royals" drove the trophy through the streets of the capital on a bus, accompanied by loud cheers.
Again in three weeks?
Alaba also took the opportunity to hold the championship trophy in his hands and take souvenir photos. After all, despite his injury, he played his part in the Madrilenians winning the title again. He proudly posted a photo with the trophy and several stories with his team-mates on Instagram. Was it his last championship celebration with Real? At the very least, there are rumors that Alaba and the "royals" could part ways.
Afterwards, the title win was celebrated in style. However, the celebrations were not yet too exuberant, as the focus is already on an even bigger title. Toni Kroos already announced: "I'm sure we'll see each other here again in three weeks' time." He is referring to the title celebrations after the Champions League final against Dortmund on June 1. But first the "party squad" has to beat BVB in London.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
