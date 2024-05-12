Wife confirmed
Now it’s quick: Heinz Hoenig undergoes surgery
Actor Heinz Hoenig (72) is currently waiting for two vital operations. The date of the first operation has now been set.
Hoenig's wife Annika (39) confirmed to RTL that the risky operation on his oesophagus will take place on Monday morning. The aorta will only be operated on later, once Heinz Hoenig has recovered from the first operation.
Risky operations
After Hoenig was brought out of an induced coma and informed about his state of health, he decided to undergo the operations a few days ago, according to an RTL report. Annika Hoenig, who has been married to the actor since 2019 and has two young children with him, explained that the operations were associated with a high level of risk.
Despite the difficult situation, Heinz Hoenig is clearly fighting back. "Order the people out there, I'll be back, no matter what, I'll be back," his wife said.
152,000 euros in donations already collected
As reported by "Bild", more than 152,000 euros have already been raised for his operations and further treatment thanks to the overwhelming willingness of friends and fans to donate. Background: Hoenig has not had health insurance for years and would have to pay for the cost-intensive treatments out of his own pocket.
