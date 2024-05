Fire damage again: Was it the wind mast perpetrators?

On Saturday afternoon, a farmer (32) reported the fire damage to his tractor, which was parked on the Lehmberg in Neumarkt am Wallersee, to the police. According to the investigation, the same perpetrators who sawed down an anemometer mast there on Thursday night also set fire to the vehicle: "We assume that the two crimes are connected. This is based on the evidence and the accelerant found," explains Irene Stauffer from the Salzburg police.