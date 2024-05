After celebrations, the title crown awaits Rapid!

Understandable! Because Ostliga team Rapid II managed direct promotion back to the 2nd division. With three rounds to go, the leaders have already secured second place, which is enough for promotion. And runners-up Donaufeld are not yet aiming for promotion this year. "Promotion can never be taken for granted and is therefore a great feeling. We absolutely deserve this success," said a beaming Nicolas Bajlicz. Coach Jürgen Kerber was also visibly relieved. "Fortunately, we've already taken the first step. Of course, we now want to clinch the title in the final and bring it home to Hütteldorf!"