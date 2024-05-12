Readers report
“A lot of positive progress has also been made for farmers”
"Krone" readers report on progress in agricultural policy and flood protection in our series with reactions to regional politics. One topic that continues to polarize opinion is the wolf.
In the series "What has happened? What needs to happen?", Krone readers shed light on the work of the Salzburg state government. In addition to critical voices, the "Krone" receives satisfied comments such as the opinion of Markus Kirchner, chairman of the Unterpleißling agricultural community in Pongau. "A lot of positive progress has been made in agricultural policy, but also in flood protection and energy policy," he writes. It is exemplary that the state government is the only federal state in western Austria to have designated priority areas for wind turbines. Nobody can deny the energy turnaround anymore.
Opinions differ on the wolf
The issue of wolves continues to polarize opinion: "The presence of the predator reduces the value of the property recorded in the land register and is theft in the broadest sense," says one person concerned.
Reactions on the topic of regional products
Readers also see it as positive that regional foods already have a high status with the "Salzburg schmeckt" initiative. "However, I would like to see this topic become more visible in the restaurant trade and for more work to be done on regional and seasonal food from our farmers," says Andy Buchegger. Anna Kaswurm adds that more should be done to get schools interested in cooking and regional food. She liked a film project about the Salzburg food pyramid that has just been shown in Hallein.
