“A lot of positive progress has also been made for farmers”

Reactions on the topic of regional products

Readers also see it as positive that regional foods already have a high status with the "Salzburg schmeckt" initiative. "However, I would like to see this topic become more visible in the restaurant trade and for more work to be done on regional and seasonal food from our farmers," says Andy Buchegger. Anna Kaswurm adds that more should be done to get schools interested in cooking and regional food. She liked a film project about the Salzburg food pyramid that has just been shown in Hallein.