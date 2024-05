Austria back on the road to success in top match

The 1000 or so spectators at the Max Aicher Stadium in Maxglan were treated to a top-level regional league match. Among the fans were two of Austria's 90s legends - Heimo Pfeifenberger and Leo Lainer stopped by. The game had a lot to offer and a deserved winner in the end. After trailing 2:1, the league leaders turned the game around in the final ten minutes to win 4:2, with Marinko Sorda scoring the decisive goal. "Simply awesome with this incredible atmosphere," said the midfielder jubilantly. Austria are six points ahead of their closest rivals Hohenems in the table.