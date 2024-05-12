Spontaneous wedding vows at a moped meeting in Lavanttal

Secret wedding party organized

After 30 minutes of preparation, they said yes in front of the historic town hall and the vintage cars - built between 1950 and 1980 - as a backdrop. And this despite the fact that the two Lower Austrians had no necessary papers with them. "There is the central register of civil status. All the data is recorded there. Every registry office can access it," explains registrar Kerstin Maier, who only needed photo ID from the bride and groom.