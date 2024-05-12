Where a new national park is to sprout in Lower Austria

A mighty bird of prey glides silently over our heads. And the silhouette of a black stork can be seen on the far horizon. Somewhere and at some point, this bird, as noble as it is rare, will land on the Dobrabach. And somewhere above our heads, it has built its nest in an ancient crown. "It's a special natural paradise that we are allowed to look after here in all its solemn silence and beauty," whispers Markus Reichenvater, the level-headed head of the Windhag Scholarship Foundation, whose natural forests and organic fields nestle harmoniously in the marvel surrounding Waldreichs Castle.