Special natural jewel
Where a new national park is to sprout in Lower Austria
A special natural jewel in the Waldviertel is now to be specially protected! Because now there is a vision to preserve the region around Schloss Waldreichs as a national park.
A mighty bird of prey glides silently over our heads. And the silhouette of a black stork can be seen on the far horizon. Somewhere and at some point, this bird, as noble as it is rare, will land on the Dobrabach. And somewhere above our heads, it has built its nest in an ancient crown. "It's a special natural paradise that we are allowed to look after here in all its solemn silence and beauty," whispers Markus Reichenvater, the level-headed head of the Windhag Scholarship Foundation, whose natural forests and organic fields nestle harmoniously in the marvel surrounding Waldreichs Castle.
On this still very cool spring day, a small eco-expedition enters the Kampwald forest in the green heart of the Waldviertel. Paradisiacal habitats reveal themselves to us. Centuries-old giant trees tower into the sky and primeval fauna and flora from wildcats to black storks and white-tailed eagles find their last refuge here.
Home to wild cats, lynx and white-tailed eagles
"The region is particularly exemplary for wetland habitats and moors. In addition, the northern Kamptal is also a recreational area with Scandinavian charm," assures landscape ecologist Thomas Knoll, who has been entrusted with a regional development project from which a national park is to sprout for large areas of the state-owned Ottenstein estate owned by the Windhag Scholarship Foundation.
"Our historic farm with a history spanning many centuries already assumes great responsibility for unique diversity in its daily interaction with nature. We want to further ennoble the region ecologically," assures Ludwig Schleritzko, the provincial councillor responsible. Around 1600 hectares are to form the core zone of what will then be the third national nature reserve in the vast country.
And Deputy Governor Stephan Pernkopf, who watches over green paradises in his political capacity, explains: "Protecting Lower Austria's ecological jewels and developing them gently is our vision. If everyone pulls together, this can actually become reality!"
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
