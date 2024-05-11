Three boys flee into a forest after an accident

Tire came loose

In the Ottsdorf tunnel, the right front tire came off the rim and the driver stopped his mad dash. But the story continued. The three occupants of the car, two 19-year-olds and a 20-year-old from Traun, fled on foot into a wooded area adjacent to the A9. The immediate manhunt with 13 patrols and a police helicopter was successful. The three young men were arrested in a residential area at around 5.25 pm.