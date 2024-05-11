Helicopter in action
Three boys flee into a forest after an accident
To avoid a police check, a 19-year-old from Traun in Upper Austria stepped on the gas. In a roadworks area on the A9, he crashed into the concrete crash barrier twice but drove on anyway. In the end, the driver and his two friends (19, 20) fled into a forest - but they were still caught.
A police patrol from the Klaus highway police wanted to stop a car with Croatian license plates on the A9 at the Ried im Traunkreis exit for a driver and vehicle check at around 4.40 pm on Friday. The vehicle initially drove behind the patrol car on the slow lane. Shortly after the patrol had already reached the Ried im Traunkreis exit, the car steered to the left, accelerated and fled.
Driving far too fast
He tried to evade the police by driving far too fast and making risky overtaking maneuvers. In the area of the Inzersdorf roadworks, he drove far too fast into the closed roadworks area and crashed into the concrete crash barrier twice on the right. Despite the resulting severe damage, the vehicle continued to drive at high speed into the Ottsdorftunnel roadworks.
Tire came loose
In the Ottsdorf tunnel, the right front tire came off the rim and the driver stopped his mad dash. But the story continued. The three occupants of the car, two 19-year-olds and a 20-year-old from Traun, fled on foot into a wooded area adjacent to the A9. The immediate manhunt with 13 patrols and a police helicopter was successful. The three young men were arrested in a residential area at around 5.25 pm.
Numerous offenses
Stolen Croatian license plates were mounted on the car, which was not registered for traffic. The Romanian driver does not have a driver's license. He will be reported to the Kirchdorf police station for several traffic offenses
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.