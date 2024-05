The recycling center is being modernized

This is how much is being invested

475,000 euros will be invested in the modernization. "Our share is around 200,000 euros," says Sittersdorf Mayor Gerhard Koller. Eisenkappel's Deputy Mayor Jürgen Lamprecht: "Before the start of construction, the flood protection on the Vellach will be completed." The costs for this amount to 50,000 euros. The planned dam will also be used as an access road to the recycling center.