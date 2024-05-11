In this house, you immediately notice that love lives here. A lot of love. The beautifully furnished rooms - one for boys, one for girls, one for babies - tell the story, as do the photos on the wall and the many cozy cushions on the couch. The cake on the table. "Mom baked it," laughs one of the foster children, a cute little girl with red cheeks and a jaunty plait. "I didn't help with anything! Nothing at all! But I eat the most."