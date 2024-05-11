Vorteilswelt
Foster parents wanted

Nachrichten
11.05.2024 14:59

These two women from Graz, mother and daughter, receive dozens of heartfelt wishes for their special day: Aline and Sigrid Wallner have been loving foster mothers with heart, soul and passion for decades.

In this house, you immediately notice that love lives here. A lot of love. The beautifully furnished rooms - one for boys, one for girls, one for babies - tell the story, as do the photos on the wall and the many cozy cushions on the couch. The cake on the table. "Mom baked it," laughs one of the foster children, a cute little girl with red cheeks and a jaunty plait. "I didn't help with anything! Nothing at all! But I eat the most."

It all started many years ago for mother and daughter (Bild: Christian Jauschowetz, Krone KREATIV)
It all started many years ago for mother and daughter
(Bild: Christian Jauschowetz, Krone KREATIV)

Aline and Sigrid Wallner smile. Mother and daughter. Two really great women. They are completely absorbed in their work as foster mothers, even stepping in immediately at very short notice in acute crisis situations. It all started 40 years ago for Sigrid: "I had two daughters and was grateful to have healthy children of my own. But I still wanted to help others! I got that somehow from my dad, who was there for children as a doctor in Africa."

Mom and daughter look into the photo album for us (Bild: Jauschowetz Christian/Christian Jauschowetz)
Mom and daughter look into the photo album for us
(Bild: Jauschowetz Christian/Christian Jauschowetz)

It all started with a three-year-old boy whose biological caregiver had fallen ill - letting go later was "difficult", as both Graz women describe their beginnings. But eventually they were able to internalize: "We can give every child as good a time as possible here. But if they move out again, we can help the next one!"

And help is often needed, especially quickly. Children often come traumatized, from bad backgrounds and tragic circumstances. Like the baby with whom the mother tried to drown herself; both were only just able to be rescued from the river.

The teenager came as a baby - and was allowed to stay forever. (Bild: Jauschowetz Christian/Christian Jauschowetz, Krone KREATIV)
The teenager came as a baby - and was allowed to stay forever.
(Bild: Jauschowetz Christian/Christian Jauschowetz, Krone KREATIV)

Or the one who was born weighing 1.8 kilos and was disabled. Here, the term "temporary foster mother" became a long one: The teenager, who is now a teenager, has been with the Wallner ladies, who live in the same house, for 17 years. And he stays.

The attractive duo don't want to gloss over the fact that it's often not easy with children. And: "Of course you develop affection for them," they both say in unison. "And treat them like your own." Incidentally, they, like their 13-year-old son Aline, take the changing young roommates in their stride: "He grew up like this, so he learned empathy early on and became independent more quickly."

Zitat Icon

We knew that some of the children would only have a very short life expectancy, which is a big emotional challenge.

Aline Wallner

Aline and Sigrid Wallner specialize primarily in babies and children with disabilities; "With some of them, we knew that they would only have a very short life expectancy, which is a big challenge emotionally." Some died in the women's arms. At least during this time, they felt what they may not have had before. Care. Love.

All of the Wallner family's fosterlings are given a photo album or a photo blanket to take with them on their journey through life when they move out. As a memento. Of their temporary mom. And in times of crisis.

Foster parents urgently needed
"Foster parents are a very important pillar of our work. They are a safe haven in stormy times for children who cannot grow up with their parents," emphasizes Kurt Hohensinner (ÖVP), the Graz City Councillor also responsible for this area.

City Councillor Kurt Hohensinner (ÖVP) (Bild: Foto Fischer/Graz )
City Councillor Kurt Hohensinner (ÖVP)
(Bild: Foto Fischer/Graz )

Just as foster parents are currently being sought. "Anyone who is interested can contact the Foster Children's Service of the Office for Youth and Family."

Info: www.graz.at/pflegeeltern

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Christa Blümel
Christa Blümel
