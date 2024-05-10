Natural spectacle in a legendary landscape

A mysterious village called Prazalanz

The village of St. Anton i. M. was founded at the time of ore mining on the Kristberg and in Bartholomäberg. The village was originally called "Prazalanz", but was later named after St. Anthony the Great (also known as Anthony the Hermit), who is considered the founder of Christian monasticism. A reference to the name change can even be found in the coat of arms: It shows the two crossed papal keys as well as a church, above which an upside-down Dreiberg (hill with three vaults) is depicted. The latter refers to the landslide that is said to have once buried the legendary village of Prazalanz. St. Anton i. M. belonged to Bludenz for a long time before it became an independent municipality in 1776. Gypsum was mined there until well into the 20th century, originally transported down into the valley by horse-drawn carts, but later a braking mountain railroad and finally a material ropeway were built. Mining was finally discontinued in 1977 as no new concession was issued.