Most beautiful hiking routes
Natural spectacle in a legendary landscape
The village of "Prazalanz" is said to have once been located in the municipality of St. Anton im Montafon. Just above the village, the Gravestobelbach stream plunges around 30 meters over a rock face.
The water in the Gravestobel thunders down an almost vertical rock face. This impressive natural spectacle is located just above the village of St. Anton im Montafon. A stepladder leads up right next to the thundering water. This is the entrance to the via ferrata, which ranges between difficulty levels B, C and D (moderately difficult to difficult, with two very difficult sections). The climb is only possible with the appropriate equipment and in stable weather!
However, the waterfall can also be admired without climbing skills and is a nice stopover on a cycle tour from Bludenz towards Montafon. From the Alpine town, follow the cycle path along the Ill river to Brunnenfeld. From the traffic junction at the Bludenz-Montafon highway exit, you cycle on side roads through Lorüns, then back onto the cycle path along the Ill into the valley. Shortly after Lorüns, follow the signs to St. Anton im Montafon train station. From there, head towards the center of the village to the baroque church of St. Anthony the Hermit. The last section to Gravestobel is covered on foot.
Legend "The sunken village"
On the way from Bludenz to the Montafon valley, not far from Lorüns, there is a green hill with an even slope, crowned by the small church of St. Anton. This is why it is popularly known as the "Santatöner Alma". A village called Prazalanz is said to have stood on this Alma in ancient times. According to one report, the parish priest once sat anxiously in front of the vicarage while the inhabitants indulged in excessive and cheeky dancing. The clergyman's dog began to whine and run back and forth. In the end, he persuaded his master to walk out of the village with him. A short time later, the mountain buried the sinful village. According to other stories, the goat herders in the area also pointed out the overhanging rock several times in vain before the settlement fell.
A mysterious village called Prazalanz
The village of St. Anton i. M. was founded at the time of ore mining on the Kristberg and in Bartholomäberg. The village was originally called "Prazalanz", but was later named after St. Anthony the Great (also known as Anthony the Hermit), who is considered the founder of Christian monasticism. A reference to the name change can even be found in the coat of arms: It shows the two crossed papal keys as well as a church, above which an upside-down Dreiberg (hill with three vaults) is depicted. The latter refers to the landslide that is said to have once buried the legendary village of Prazalanz. St. Anton i. M. belonged to Bludenz for a long time before it became an independent municipality in 1776. Gypsum was mined there until well into the 20th century, originally transported down into the valley by horse-drawn carts, but later a braking mountain railroad and finally a material ropeway were built. Mining was finally discontinued in 1977 as no new concession was issued.
Facts about the hike
Type: Cycle tour with short hike
Duration: approx. two hours (from Bludenz to St. Anton im Montafon and on to the waterfall)
Starting point: Bludenz (cycle path) Equipment: cycle helmet, shoes with good tread soles (for the path to Gravestobel), clothing suitable for the weather, drink
Refreshment stops: available in Bludenz and St. Anton i. Montafon
Public transport: Travel by train to Bludenz, then continue by bike
Note: Climb the via ferrata (difficulty B, C and D) at your own risk - only for experienced climbers with appropriate equipment in stable weather conditions
Memorial plaque to a victim of the National Socialists
On the way to the waterfall, you first follow the village road from the church. The route leads past idyllic flower meadows, a drinking fountain and a telephone box that has been converted into a bookcase. There is also a so-called place of remembrance - an information board refers to the life of Rosa Stüttler, who was born in St. Anton i. M. in 1889. As the daughter of an unmarried mother and mentally impaired, she already had a difficult start in life. Rosa Stüttler was eventually placed in the poorhouse in Bartholomäberg and later fell victim to the National Socialists' "euthanasia program" in the Niedernhart asylum in Linz. Her date of death is recorded as September 3, 1942 in the baptismal register of her home parish.
Plant portrait
Umbellifers are a genus of plants from the carnation family with over 20 different species. They are mostly delicate little plants that often grow in turf or cushions. Depending on the species, the plants produce four to five white-colored petals and usually flower from May to July. The majority of this genus can be found in the mountains or in locations with rather moist and humus-rich soils. Pictured here is a moss chickweed with four petals.
An impressive natural spectacle
After a brief pause at the memorial plaque, continue along the village road for a short distance until the waterfall path branches off to the left. This now leads gently uphill past the last houses to Gravestobel. There you change to a somewhat steeper, narrow forest path. The last part of the path to the start of the via ferrata is only for sure-footed hikers and is secured by a steel cable. There is also the opportunity to take a seat on a wooden bench just below the waterfall and enjoy the view of the impressive natural spectacle from there.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.