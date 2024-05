The big letters can be very sexy

"Unfortunately, handwriting is disappearing more and more," says Angelika Doppelbauer. The curator from Wels has made the Bartlhaus handwriting museum in Pettenbach fit for the Capital of Culture together with a dedicated local team. "It's like winning the lottery for us," she says, "because the Bartlhaus has been an insider tip for 30 years, and that has now changed. We've never had so much media coverage before."