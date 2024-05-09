Kick-off with Ofczarek
A summer of culture like this only happens in Burgenland
The open-hearted message to vacation guests is clear, with castle actor Nicholas Ofczarek adding the necessary charm: "You can only enjoy culture like this here!" With the prominent character actor, Burgenland Tourism is once again taking its own path in the market offensive.
Burgenland tourism flap, the third! After Wine 2022 and Enjoyment 2023, this time the focus of the creative marketing is on cultural diversity, brilliantly staged by castle actor and film great Nicholas Ofczarek, as in the two previous years. Magical venues were skillfully put in the spotlight, from the Seebühne Mörbisch to Tabor Castle, from the opera in the St. Margarethen quarry to the stage in Kobersdorf, from Güssing Castle to Esterházy Castle and the Liszt Hall in Raiding.
Diversity that inspires
Nicholas Ofczarek went into a cultural frenzy at the witty artistic diversity of Burgenland. In his hands he held an almost galactic marvel of nature that "beamed" him from one impressive scene to the next. Nicholas Ofczarek's exciting and fast-paced footage at the local venues was interspersed with archive images of packed auditoriums and cheering audiences.
"Film off! "
Governor Hans Peter Doskozil and Burgenland Tourism Managing Director Didi Tunkel hosted the premiere on Wednesday in the casino at Schwarzenbergplatz 1 in Vienna. "We got to see a briskly staged, dramaturgically exciting cultural journey that will once again attract a lot of attention," was heard among the prominent guests. The original slogan "The only place to enjoy culture like this" was barely out of the heads of curious viewers.
Highest praise
Burgenland Tourism had already won a number of advertising awards for the first two campaigns with brand ambassador Nicholas Ofczarek. Among others, State Secretary Susanne Kraus-Winkler, Österreich-Werbung Managing Director Astrid Steharnig-Staudinger, Mörbisch Director Alfons Haider, Eduard and Johannes Kutrowatz, Wolfgang Böck, Ewald Tatar, director Tessa Kadletz, Wein-Burgenland Chairman Herbert Oschep and Wine Tourism Managing Director Christian Zechmeister did not miss out on the new gem of contemporary marketing art.
Nicholas Ofczarek's conclusion: "Diversity, enjoyment and tranquillity - Burgenland is an up-and-coming region, you can see that at all levels. There is a lot to discover."
