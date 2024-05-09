At the swearing-in ceremony
City politics starts with dispute over tourism
A new era at Mirabell Palace: yesterday, exactly 79 years after the end of the Second World War, an SPÖ politician once again took the mayor's chair at the swearing-in ceremony. It was also the first time that a communist deputy mayor was sworn in in Salzburg. The historic date was the subject of speeches by SPÖ and Citizens' List representatives.
After the speech by Governor Wilfried Haslauer (ÖVP), who had sworn in the city government, and the mayor's first words, the celebratory mood was soon over and the focus returned to the Causa prima of the past few days. As reported, ÖVP Deputy Mayor Florian Kreibich had not signed the city government's work program. In retaliation, Auinger withdrew Kreibich's owner representation for the city tourism company at the very first meeting.
Kreibich sees a "first-class affront"
The head of the city is entitled to this, but Auinger had given it to the ÖVP leader as a concession in the negotiations. Auinger justifies the current step with a lack of trust due to the missing signature. For Kreibich, this is an "affront of the first order". "It reminds me of a carnival party in kindergarten. If this is the vanguard of political cooperation, then good night," said Kreibich angrily in the "Krone" interview.
The atmosphere was much better at the beginning of the ceremony. Auinger was able to welcome many guests, including four former mayors. Of all the religious communities, the Catholic Church was absent. Salzburg AG was represented by both board members and the transport company.
"For me, it's the best job I can imagine," said Auinger as he fulfilled his wishes. Haslauer paid tribute to the achievements of his friend Harald Preuner and prepared the city government for an unsatisfactory existence: "It is an illusion to believe that you can make everyone in this city happy, yet you have to try day after day." For Haslauer, this is the "tragedy of political existence."
