City politics starts with dispute over tourism

Kreibich sees a "first-class affront"

The head of the city is entitled to this, but Auinger had given it to the ÖVP leader as a concession in the negotiations. Auinger justifies the current step with a lack of trust due to the missing signature. For Kreibich, this is an "affront of the first order". "It reminds me of a carnival party in kindergarten. If this is the vanguard of political cooperation, then good night," said Kreibich angrily in the "Krone" interview.