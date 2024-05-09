Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

At the swearing-in ceremony

City politics starts with dispute over tourism

Nachrichten
09.05.2024 07:00
Governor Haslauer swore in the new city government yesterday. Mayor Auinger immediately withdrew Kreibich's tourism agendas due to his missing signature.
comment0 Kommentare

A new era at Mirabell Palace: yesterday, exactly 79 years after the end of the Second World War, an SPÖ politician once again took the mayor's chair at the swearing-in ceremony. It was also the first time that a communist deputy mayor was sworn in in Salzburg. The historic date was the subject of speeches by SPÖ and Citizens' List representatives.

Auinger was sworn in by Governor Haslauer and chaired his first session. (Bild: Tschepp Markus)
Auinger was sworn in by Governor Haslauer and chaired his first session.
(Bild: Tschepp Markus)

After the speech by Governor Wilfried Haslauer (ÖVP), who had sworn in the city government, and the mayor's first words, the celebratory mood was soon over and the focus returned to the Causa prima of the past few days. As reported, ÖVP Deputy Mayor Florian Kreibich had not signed the city government's work program. In retaliation, Auinger withdrew Kreibich's owner representation for the city tourism company at the very first meeting.

Kreibich sees a "first-class affront"
The head of the city is entitled to this, but Auinger had given it to the ÖVP leader as a concession in the negotiations. Auinger justifies the current step with a lack of trust due to the missing signature. For Kreibich, this is an "affront of the first order". "It reminds me of a carnival party in kindergarten. If this is the vanguard of political cooperation, then good night," said Kreibich angrily in the "Krone" interview.

Mayor Bernhard Auinger. (Bild: Tschepp Markus)
Mayor Bernhard Auinger.
(Bild: Tschepp Markus)
The citizens' guard attended the swearing-in ceremony and greeted the new mayor with a gun salute. (Bild: Tschepp Markus)
The citizens' guard attended the swearing-in ceremony and greeted the new mayor with a gun salute.
(Bild: Tschepp Markus)

The atmosphere was much better at the beginning of the ceremony. Auinger was able to welcome many guests, including four former mayors. Of all the religious communities, the Catholic Church was absent. Salzburg AG was represented by both board members and the transport company.

"For me, it's the best job I can imagine," said Auinger as he fulfilled his wishes. Haslauer paid tribute to the achievements of his friend Harald Preuner and prepared the city government for an unsatisfactory existence: "It is an illusion to believe that you can make everyone in this city happy, yet you have to try day after day." For Haslauer, this is the "tragedy of political existence."

Matthias Nagl
Matthias Nagl
Felix Roittner
Felix Roittner
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf