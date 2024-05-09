"Broke all the dams"
How celebrities remember the best Mother’s Day
Mother's Days are associated with many memories - whether as a child, mom or partner. We asked Austria's celebrities about their favorite ones and found out some interesting facts.
For most people, it is hard to imagine a world without Mother's Day. For actor Harald Krassnitzer, it is incomprehensible that kindergartens are increasingly dispensing with handicrafts for the big day - as we reported: "As a child, I didn't feel like I was being bullied by the teachers," he says. On the contrary, the first box he made filled him with pride. He was delighted with his newly acquired talent. That alone makes the custom good.
I remember a Mother's Day during the pandemic. The first picnic outdoors, the sun was shining and life was suddenly easy again.
Reinhard Nowak
Bild: Reinhard Holl
My poem: Mother's Day, let's be honest, is less joy than mockery. Every year you get a pot of pansies as a reward for your rascals.
Eva Billisich
Bild: Fritz Salek
I was so proud when I made this box and gave it to my mom. Usually it was always the other way around. It was nice to have brought joy to an adult.
Harald Krassnitzer
Bild: neumayr.cc
For 34 years, I've been handing out 1500 roses to all mothers on the Saturday before Mother's Day. And at our celebration with Mausi, her mother and Jacky, I give the speech.
Richard Lugner
Bild: Reinhard Holl
I think back with a somewhat rueful grin to the booklets of vouchers I made myself with all the promises - without actually redeeming them.
Ina Regen
Bild: Gerd Schneider, Sony Music Krone KREATIV,
At a Herbert Grönemeyer concert on Mother's Day, my mother and I broke our hearts when we heard the song 'Ich hab dich lieb' - it was our mother-son anthem.
Paul Pizzera
Bild: Ulrike Rauch
Last year, despite the rain, we went on a trip to the Jauerling and quoted 'Mimi and Brumm are going on a picnic'. I realized where I got my thirst for adventure from.
Osca
Bild: Hanna Pasching
