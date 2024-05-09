How celebrities remember the best Mother’s Day

For most people, it is hard to imagine a world without Mother's Day. For actor Harald Krassnitzer, it is incomprehensible that kindergartens are increasingly dispensing with handicrafts for the big day - as we reported: "As a child, I didn't feel like I was being bullied by the teachers," he says. On the contrary, the first box he made filled him with pride. He was delighted with his newly acquired talent. That alone makes the custom good.