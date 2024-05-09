Vorteilswelt
"Broke all the dams"

How celebrities remember the best Mother’s Day

Nachrichten
09.05.2024 06:00

Mother's Days are associated with many memories - whether as a child, mom or partner. We asked Austria's celebrities about their favorite ones and found out some interesting facts.

For most people, it is hard to imagine a world without Mother's Day. For actor Harald Krassnitzer, it is incomprehensible that kindergartens are increasingly dispensing with handicrafts for the big day - as we reported: "As a child, I didn't feel like I was being bullied by the teachers," he says. On the contrary, the first box he made filled him with pride. He was delighted with his newly acquired talent. That alone makes the custom good.

Zitat Icon

I remember a Mother's Day during the pandemic. The first picnic outdoors, the sun was shining and life was suddenly easy again.

(Bild: Reinhard Holl)

Reinhard Nowak

Bild: Reinhard Holl

Zitat Icon

My poem: Mother's Day, let's be honest, is less joy than mockery. Every year you get a pot of pansies as a reward for your rascals.

(Bild: Fritz Salek)

Eva Billisich

Bild: Fritz Salek

Zitat Icon

I was so proud when I made this box and gave it to my mom. Usually it was always the other way around. It was nice to have brought joy to an adult.

(Bild: neumayr.cc)

Harald Krassnitzer

Bild: neumayr.cc

Zitat Icon

For 34 years, I've been handing out 1500 roses to all mothers on the Saturday before Mother's Day. And at our celebration with Mausi, her mother and Jacky, I give the speech.

(Bild: Reinhard Holl)

Richard Lugner

Bild: Reinhard Holl

Zitat Icon

I think back with a somewhat rueful grin to the booklets of vouchers I made myself with all the promises - without actually redeeming them.

(Bild: Gerd Schneider, Sony Music Krone KREATIV,)

Ina Regen

Bild: Gerd Schneider, Sony Music Krone KREATIV,

Zitat Icon

At a Herbert Grönemeyer concert on Mother's Day, my mother and I broke our hearts when we heard the song 'Ich hab dich lieb' - it was our mother-son anthem.

(Bild: Ulrike Rauch)

Paul Pizzera

Bild: Ulrike Rauch

Zitat Icon

Last year, despite the rain, we went on a trip to the Jauerling and quoted 'Mimi and Brumm are going on a picnic'. I realized where I got my thirst for adventure from.

(Bild: Hanna Pasching)

Osca

Bild: Hanna Pasching

Viktoria Graf
Viktoria Graf
Robert Fröwein
Robert Fröwein
