Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Cattle farmer denounced

Farmers fight for transparent animal welfare

Nachrichten
07.05.2024 06:00

On the very day that the Lower Austrian Chamber of Agriculture and the AMA invite you to a discussion on animal welfare, the RespekTiere association reports a cattle farmer for deficiencies in the cattle shed.

comment0 Kommentare

It is always the individual cases that cast a bad light on domestic livestock farms and their owners. Yesterday, the RespekTiere association reported a cattle farmer from the district of Krems. The authorities confirmed that the official veterinarian was already on site.

Zitat Icon

If the animal husbandry rules are lower abroad, the price is also lower. As a result, more is imported because domestic farms close down.

NÖ Landwirtschaftskammer Präsident Johannes Schmuckenschlager

However, nothing is known about another case there in November. While the association criticizes the fact that tethering is still legal in Austria, insiders say that some minor shortcomings have been identified.

Voluntary monitoring for transparency
A third of all farmers are members of the AMA seal of approval, where one farmer is inspected every 30 minutes on average. "The farmers know that transparency is extremely important, emphasizes Johannes Schmuckenschlager, President of the Chamber of Agriculture. And that requires controls.

Christina Mutenthaler-Sipek (AMA) and President Johannes Schmuckenschlager. (Bild: EVA LECHNER)
Christina Mutenthaler-Sipek (AMA) and President Johannes Schmuckenschlager.
(Bild: EVA LECHNER)

Unequal conditions lead to more imports
The willingness of farmers to voluntarily comply with higher animal welfare standards is high: since 2014, 87% of farmers have invested in this when building stables. However, planning security is needed, as a loan often runs for 20 years or longer and then has to be paid off first. Farmers are also calling for equal conditions for animal husbandry at home and abroad in order to remain competitive.

René Denk
René Denk
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf