Cattle farmer denounced
Farmers fight for transparent animal welfare
On the very day that the Lower Austrian Chamber of Agriculture and the AMA invite you to a discussion on animal welfare, the RespekTiere association reports a cattle farmer for deficiencies in the cattle shed.
It is always the individual cases that cast a bad light on domestic livestock farms and their owners. Yesterday, the RespekTiere association reported a cattle farmer from the district of Krems. The authorities confirmed that the official veterinarian was already on site.
If the animal husbandry rules are lower abroad, the price is also lower. As a result, more is imported because domestic farms close down.
NÖ Landwirtschaftskammer Präsident Johannes Schmuckenschlager
However, nothing is known about another case there in November. While the association criticizes the fact that tethering is still legal in Austria, insiders say that some minor shortcomings have been identified.
Voluntary monitoring for transparency
A third of all farmers are members of the AMA seal of approval, where one farmer is inspected every 30 minutes on average. "The farmers know that transparency is extremely important, emphasizes Johannes Schmuckenschlager, President of the Chamber of Agriculture. And that requires controls.
Unequal conditions lead to more imports
The willingness of farmers to voluntarily comply with higher animal welfare standards is high: since 2014, 87% of farmers have invested in this when building stables. However, planning security is needed, as a loan often runs for 20 years or longer and then has to be paid off first. Farmers are also calling for equal conditions for animal husbandry at home and abroad in order to remain competitive.
