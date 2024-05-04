Automatically stored design

Of course, it was always immensely important that the yield from the fields could feed families. Prayers for a rich harvest and good weather, protection from hail, frost and other forces of nature were therefore always part of religious practice - even among the ancient Romans and Germanic tribes. Elements of their customs were adopted by Christianity, where there is evidence of petition days and petition processions since the 4th century. At that time, believers went praying across the fields on St. Mark's Day, April 25th.