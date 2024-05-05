“I will not give Vorarlberg to the arsonists

Do you have a solution for how we could return to a more cautious discourse? The aftermath of the pandemic has already left a huge shambles.

Solution is perhaps a presumptuous word, but I do have an idea. Of course I am aware of the agitated mood. You either hate or love the Greens. The middle tones are visibly disappearing. However, I am convinced that a personal conversation is still the best way to get in touch with each other. You see each other directly and perceive each other without interruption. If you want to do something better, you have to demonstrate it. Otherwise it won't work. That's why we are currently working on new formats to give new impetus to a respectful, positive culture of debate.