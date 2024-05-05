When the Viennese of the week is a Piefke

Because this week's candidate was born and raised in Backnang, a town in Baden-Württemberg (Germany). It is none other than national team coach Ralf Rangnick, currently probably the most popular Piefke in the country. For ten long days, the departure of the extremely successful team manager was on the cards. Millions of fans of the national team trembled. A more than unnecessary distraction so close to the European Championship. Allegedly, Rangnick could have earned around ten million euros a year in Munich, five to six times his salary at the ÖFB.