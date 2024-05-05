Viennese of the week
When the Viennese of the week is a Piefke
Vienna instead of Munich - team boss Rangnick cancels FC Bayern and remains loyal to Austria.
Week after week, we always select the Viennese of the week here. An award from the "Krone" for exceptional achievements. This time the choice was quite easy and, to be precise, it should be called (electoral) Viennese of the week.
Because this week's candidate was born and raised in Backnang, a town in Baden-Württemberg (Germany). It is none other than national team coach Ralf Rangnick, currently probably the most popular Piefke in the country. For ten long days, the departure of the extremely successful team manager was on the cards. Millions of fans of the national team trembled. A more than unnecessary distraction so close to the European Championship. Allegedly, Rangnick could have earned around ten million euros a year in Munich, five to six times his salary at the ÖFB.
But the 65-year-old gave FC Bayern Munich the cold shoulder, sparking a wave of sympathy in the country that is second to none. Rangnick feels extremely at home in Austria and Vienna. And he still has big plans. Because our Viennese of the week also wants to take the national team to the 2026 World Cup in North America. Austria rejoices and Bayern have to keep looking.
