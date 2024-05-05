Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

The Knaus family

“Zuagrast” and rising with a pioneering spirit

Nachrichten
05.05.2024 15:03

Developments in trade, art and science based on one family: aha moments are guaranteed at the St. Veit Museum!

comment0 Kommentare

The building on St. Veit's main square is large and houses a railroad, model trains, driving simulator, motorization, gendarmerie, post office and telecommunications as well as the town's history with Trabanten, Goldhaubenfrauen, the St. Veit circle around Mulle, Glawischnig and Mittergradnegger and an extraordinary collection of baroque shooting targets. In comparison, the special exhibition room seems small, but the history presented there, including the stories, is magnificent.

100 years after the store opened, the advertising emphasizes the "real" supply: "In good times and bad, Joh. Knaus always supplies the kitchen, farm and house, good and real". (Bild: Alexander Wojda)
100 years after the store opened, the advertising emphasizes the "real" supply: "In good times and bad, Joh. Knaus always supplies the kitchen, farm and house, good and real".
(Bild: Alexander Wojda)

Using a lineage of the Knaus family, museum director Stefan Regenfelder and his deputy Michael Jaritz show the changes in business, science and art in the century from 1836.

In that year, Johann Knaus bought the property at the current address of Hauptplatz 11 in St. Veit - also with the help of the fortune of his first wife Elisabeth, who died a few years later.

Dynamic: Hermann Knaus on a skiing vacation in front of the Matterhorn. (Bild: Museum für Verhütung und Schwangerschaftsabbruch Wien)
Dynamic: Hermann Knaus on a skiing vacation in front of the Matterhorn.
(Bild: Museum für Verhütung und Schwangerschaftsabbruch Wien)

Knaus was born in 1808 in Gottschee in what is now Slovenia. The Gottscheer people had a license to trade as peddlers, Knaus also had contacts to good southern fruits, and so he opened his business in Carinthia. "Things weren't going well economically in St. Veit at the time. There were no more privileges in the iron trade, the population had halved, there was a devastating town fire in 1829 - but for pioneers like Johann Knaus, it was a time of reconstruction," explains historian Regenfelder.

Zitat Icon

We also show bridal letters, Johann Knaus' traditional costume belt and Magdalena's gold hood, as she was a founding member.

Stefan Regenfelder, Leiter des Museums St. Veit

Johann had nine children with his second wife Magdalena; the youngest son Fritz later noted that "a shed had to be built in the back room with strong wooden slats and my father was regrettably locked in there for several weeks under strict supervision". Johann Knaus was mentally ill and died at the age of 63.

Richard Knaus drew this view of the main square. He had studied painting in Graz and Düsseldorf, was successful as an artist, traveled abroad and worked in Carinthia. (Bild: Stadt St. Veit)
Richard Knaus drew this view of the main square. He had studied painting in Graz and Düsseldorf, was successful as an artist, traveled abroad and worked in Carinthia.
(Bild: Stadt St. Veit)

Magdalena continued to run the business. The strong woman attributed her long life - she lived to the age of 90 - to the glass of sugared red wine she regularly drank through a lovage tube. Her son Jakob became a textile merchant and imported sewing machines from America.

Zitat Icon

Descendants of the Knaus family provided material, and we can also show many historical photos digitally.

Michael Jaritz, stellvertretender Museumsleiter

Jakob's brother Fritz made the leap from grocer to merchant. "He delivered grain as far as South Tyrol, traded in horses, bought a wagon of coffee and roasted it in St. Veit, thus opening a coffee roasting plant. He also set up a vinegar factory. A pioneering spirit! He was also active in several associations, co-founded some and was also the founder of the 'Localmuseum', the predecessor of our museum," says Regenfelder. "Fritz was a second-generation immigrant; he was very well respected in the economic, social and cultural life of the town, already a member of the local council at the age of 25, then deputy mayor - and a very successful businessman," summarizes the museum director.

The museum of the town of St. Veit on the main square. (Bild: Museum Stadt St. Veit)
The museum of the town of St. Veit on the main square.
(Bild: Museum Stadt St. Veit)

As behind every strong man is a strong woman, behind Fritz was his Amlie: she brought up nine children, worked in the business and looked after the accommodation and meals of mostly 30 employees.

Museum on the main square in St. Veit

Museum St. Veit with special exhibition "The rise of the Knaus family - a century in trade, art and science": on display until October 31; 9am-12pm and 2pm-5pm, in July and August from 9am to 5pm. Info: https://www.museum-stveit.at

Fritz's son Richard became famous as a painter. Richard's brother Hermann is still known to every doctor today: the gynaecologist was a scientist at the universities in London, Cambridge and Paris, ran the University Women's Clinic in Prague, helped the politician Karel Schwarzenberg into the world as a high society gynaecologist and developed the Knaus-Ogino method of contraception, named after him and a Japanese doctor, which calculates the fertile days.

"In 1917, Hermann Knaus was honored with the Order of the Iron Crown 3rd Class for saving an airplane pilot and himself when he climbed out after a shell hit to balance the plane and thus make a landing possible. With the medal, he was entitled to attend court balls and be called a well-born gentleman. We have the medal in the display case," says Regenfelder.

Christina Natascha Kogler
Christina Natascha Kogler
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf