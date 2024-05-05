“Zuagrast” and rising with a pioneering spirit

Jakob's brother Fritz made the leap from grocer to merchant. "He delivered grain as far as South Tyrol, traded in horses, bought a wagon of coffee and roasted it in St. Veit, thus opening a coffee roasting plant. He also set up a vinegar factory. A pioneering spirit! He was also active in several associations, co-founded some and was also the founder of the 'Localmuseum', the predecessor of our museum," says Regenfelder. "Fritz was a second-generation immigrant; he was very well respected in the economic, social and cultural life of the town, already a member of the local council at the age of 25, then deputy mayor - and a very successful businessman," summarizes the museum director.