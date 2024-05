Favorite Piefke! They made it into our hearts

In a major survey conducted by the German Embassy in Vienna in 2021, 78% said that Germans tick differently to Austrians, while only 32% said the same about Bavarians. The characteristics most associated with our favorite neighbors in Austria are "thorough" and "reliable" (70% of all respondents) as well as "friendly" and "direct" (60%) - however, 60% also see Germans as opinionated. Many also struggle with pronunciation or certain idioms, which is why only a few Germans make it into the hearts of Austrians. Soccer team boss Ralf Rangnick is currently the most popular German in the country, but not the first ...