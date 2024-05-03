Bitter hop loss
Stiegl beer brought shards to the brewing town of Zwettl
That's bitter! A truck carrying crates of Stiegl beer lost part of its load in the bend between the bus station and the Chamber of Labor in Zwettl, Lower Austria.
Many a beer fan must have been on the verge of tears when they were on the road in the brewing town of Zwettl at around 8.30 am on Friday. A truck lost part of its load in the bend between the bus station and the Chamber of Labor: lots of Stiegl beer crates flew onto the road and hundreds of bottles smashed on the hard asphalt.
"Moist and cheerful"
The loss of hundreds of bottles left a lot of broken glass over a length of around 30 meters and led to the deployment of two fire departments, who laboriously cleaned up the road. Part of the road had to be closed on one side. Thanks to a quick police detour via the Zwettl lanes, there were only short delays.
The clean-up work lasted one and a half hours and was "wet and cheerful" in the truest sense of the word. By all accounts, there were already many reports from Zwettlers who were glad that it was not home brew.
