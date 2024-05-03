Stork case: Salzburg AG faces charges

The fact is that the City of Salzburg's nature conservation authority has now filed a complaint against Salzburg AG. For the unlawful removal of a wild bird's nest. "This was a violation of EU law and Salzburg law in conjunction with the Plant and Animal Species Protection Ordinance", explained Florian Kreibich (ÖVP) to the "Krone" newspaper. Bernd Huber, the head of the municipal authority responsible, added: "The facts of the case are being investigated and the complaint is being processed by the criminal investigation department. The accused will be asked to comment." Theoretically, Salzburg AG could be fined up to 14,600 euros.