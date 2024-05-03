Animal welfare a minor matter?
Stork case: Salzburg AG faces charges
By removing a wild bird's nest in Leopoldskron, the Salzburg energy giant may have violated several laws. A complaint has been filed with the city council.
A small success for the "Krone" - a big one for the courageous residents of Wildmoosweg and Obermoosweg in Leopoldskron. They had observed how Salzburg AG had rudely removed a stork's nest from an electricity pylon near Moosstraße a good two weeks ago.
Because there had already been a short circuit and because they had acted to protect the animals, as the energy giant assured the "Krone" newspaper. Moreover, according to the company, it was only a matter of "a few branches".
Conservationists and bird experts are likely to take a completely different view. "It should be common knowledge that wild animals, including migratory birds, must not be disturbed during the breeding phase. This also includes nest building, because without a nest there is no breeding", explained an ornithologist yesterday when asked again.
There has been an increase in the number of storks in Salzburg for a few years now. The remains of the Untersberg moor are a good nesting site.
Hemma Gressel, Verein Birdlife Salzburg
Bild: zvg
The fact is that the City of Salzburg's nature conservation authority has now filed a complaint against Salzburg AG. For the unlawful removal of a wild bird's nest. "This was a violation of EU law and Salzburg law in conjunction with the Plant and Animal Species Protection Ordinance", explained Florian Kreibich (ÖVP) to the "Krone" newspaper. Bernd Huber, the head of the municipal authority responsible, added: "The facts of the case are being investigated and the complaint is being processed by the criminal investigation department. The accused will be asked to comment." Theoretically, Salzburg AG could be fined up to 14,600 euros.
In any case, it is also certain that Moosstrasse, with its nearby lush meadows, is an idyllic location for stork offspring: "It's a good nesting site," says Hemma Gressel from Birdlife.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.