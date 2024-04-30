Catering wages to rise by an average of 8 percent this year

Longer working time periods

But not only the union is satisfied with the agreement, Mario Pulker, chairman of the hospitality industry, also emphasizes positive points: 'For example, the working through period for part-time employees will be extended. Employers can compensate for increased work requirements on a 1:1 basis over a longer period without having to pay overtime bonuses. The observation period for the average maximum working hours will also be extended from 16 to 26 weeks. "This will help companies with longer seasons in particular," says Pulker. In addition, fixed-term contracts can be extended more easily.