Collective agreement fixed
Catering wages to rise by an average of 8 percent this year
It can be done without weeks of disputes or even strikes: the 240,000 employees in the hotel and catering industry will receive a six percent pay rise from May, with a further two percent increase from November, meaning that wages will rise by an average of eight percent. An increase has also already been agreed for next year.
The catering industry has been struggling with a shortage of skilled workers for years. This makes it all the more important for trade unionist Berend Tusch to provide a good framework for employees: "This is a first step towards making working in the sector more attractive and getting more people interested in joining the industry and retaining them." From mid-2025, the minimum wage in the sector will be at least 2,000 euros gross across the board.
Among other things, it has been stipulated that employees must have at least twelve Sundays off per year. A night work supplement will also be introduced for all employees who work after midnight. Previously, this only existed in the night catering and hotel sectors. "Working at night is strenuous for all employees, which is why they should all receive more money for it," says Tusch.
There will also be an important change to vacation and Christmas bonuses: This will now be regulated uniformly in all federal states and based on the actual salary, not just the KV minimum wage. This means a higher bonus for most employees, as overpayment is common. In addition, the waiting period is reduced from two months to one month.
Longer working time periods
But not only the union is satisfied with the agreement, Mario Pulker, chairman of the hospitality industry, also emphasizes positive points: 'For example, the working through period for part-time employees will be extended. Employers can compensate for increased work requirements on a 1:1 basis over a longer period without having to pay overtime bonuses. The observation period for the average maximum working hours will also be extended from 16 to 26 weeks. "This will help companies with longer seasons in particular," says Pulker. In addition, fixed-term contracts can be extended more easily.
Apprenticeships are also to be made more attractive to ensure that there are enough skilled workers in the future. Those who pass their final apprenticeship examination with good or excellent results when they first start will receive a bonus of 200 euros or 250 euros respectively. They will then also move up to a higher wage level.
It remains to be seen whether the new collective agreement will actually make the "backbreaking job" of catering more attractive in future. The aim is not to be dependent on workers from third countries, but to make the industry as attractive as possible within Germany, both the union and the employer emphasize.
