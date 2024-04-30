Not fit to be chancellor?
After rumors about health: Kickl posts certificate
A number of rumors and speculations have arisen in recent days about Herbert Kickl's general state of health. The FPÖ leader is allegedly not fit enough to be chancellor. Now the 55-year-old has gone on the offensive and posted a medical certificate ...
The public debate was triggered by the recently published, unauthorized biography of the blue front man. While there was initially a stir because the two authors Robert Treichler and Gernot Bauer had made a few research errors, rumors about Kickl's health caused a veritable shitstorm.
Biography as a trigger
In one passage of the biography, Treichler and Bauer deal with Kickl's ambitions to become chancellor and question the suitability of the liberal politician. ORF presenter Patrick Budgen took this as an opportunity to quote a passage from the book "Kickl and the Destruction of Europe" for his program on "Wien heute": "We know from Herbert Kickl that he is relatively often ill. He often makes excuses and disappears for 1-2 days. I'm curious to see whether he has the stamina to be at the top." This was followed by a huge outcry and the comment that health is a private matter.
Kickl posted expert opinion on Facebook
Now there seems to be certainty: Herbert Kickl is fine. At least that is what a medical certificate posted on Tuesday, which the FPÖ chairman felt compelled to produce following the rumors, is supposed to prove.
The certificate published on Facebook states: "Mr. Kickl is currently in a very good general and nutritional condition." "Good news for my supporters, less good news for my opponents ...", commented Kickl himself on his findings.
"Regular sporting activities"
Five days ago - probably due to the public pressure caused by rumors - Kickl had himself examined by a doctor. According to the report, he is not only well nourished, but his immune status is also within the normal range. Kickl's lifestyle also meets with medical approval: "It should certainly also be mentioned that he regularly takes part in sporting activities, which in turn also explains these good parameters."
"Hearing loss problem" in the summer of 2022
There has been speculation about Kickl's state of health since mid-2022, when the FPÖ leader was absent from the National Council several times. The reason: health problems. Specifically, it was said at the time that Kickl was suffering from an "unpleasant hearing problem".
Other politicians have also had to convince with certificates
Kickl is not the first veteran politician to have to convince the public with a medical certificate. During the 2016 presidential election campaign, Alexander Van der Bellen felt compelled to prove that he did not have cancer. Former FPÖ leader Heinz-Christian Strache published negative drug results twice during his political career in order to refute rumors to this effect.
Kickl in the focus of the prosecutors
Meanwhile, Kickl may be in trouble with the judiciary. The public prosecutor's office is investigating FPÖ grandees for bribery and breach of trust. Kickl - as well as former ministers Mario Kunasek and Beate Hartinger-Klein - are involved. There is suspicion of corruption. Bribery and corruption as well as breach of trust.
