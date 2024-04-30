After rumors about health: Kickl posts certificate

Biography as a trigger

In one passage of the biography, Treichler and Bauer deal with Kickl's ambitions to become chancellor and question the suitability of the liberal politician. ORF presenter Patrick Budgen took this as an opportunity to quote a passage from the book "Kickl and the Destruction of Europe" for his program on "Wien heute": "We know from Herbert Kickl that he is relatively often ill. He often makes excuses and disappears for 1-2 days. I'm curious to see whether he has the stamina to be at the top." This was followed by a huge outcry and the comment that health is a private matter.