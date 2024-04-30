Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Not fit to be chancellor?

After rumors about health: Kickl posts certificate

Nachrichten
30.04.2024 11:47

A number of rumors and speculations have arisen in recent days about Herbert Kickl's general state of health. The FPÖ leader is allegedly not fit enough to be chancellor. Now the 55-year-old has gone on the offensive and posted a medical certificate ...

comment0 Kommentare

The public debate was triggered by the recently published, unauthorized biography of the blue front man. While there was initially a stir because the two authors Robert Treichler and Gernot Bauer had made a few research errors, rumors about Kickl's health caused a veritable shitstorm.

Biography as a trigger
In one passage of the biography, Treichler and Bauer deal with Kickl's ambitions to become chancellor and question the suitability of the liberal politician. ORF presenter Patrick Budgen took this as an opportunity to quote a passage from the book "Kickl and the Destruction of Europe" for his program on "Wien heute": "We know from Herbert Kickl that he is relatively often ill. He often makes excuses and disappears for 1-2 days. I'm curious to see whether he has the stamina to be at the top." This was followed by a huge outcry and the comment that health is a private matter.

Screenshot from the video of Herbert Kickl's "investigative biography" (Bild: Screenshot/YouTube/FPÖ TV)
Screenshot from the video of Herbert Kickl's "investigative biography"
(Bild: Screenshot/YouTube/FPÖ TV)

Kickl posted expert opinion on Facebook
Now there seems to be certainty: Herbert Kickl is fine. At least that is what a medical certificate posted on Tuesday, which the FPÖ chairman felt compelled to produce following the rumors, is supposed to prove.

The certificate published on Facebook states: "Mr. Kickl is currently in a very good general and nutritional condition." "Good news for my supporters, less good news for my opponents ...", commented Kickl himself on his findings.

FPÖ chairman Herbert Kickl published a medical report following rumors about his health. (Bild: AFP)
FPÖ chairman Herbert Kickl published a medical report following rumors about his health.
(Bild: AFP)

"Regular sporting activities"
Five days ago - probably due to the public pressure caused by rumors - Kickl had himself examined by a doctor. According to the report, he is not only well nourished, but his immune status is also within the normal range. Kickl's lifestyle also meets with medical approval: "It should certainly also be mentioned that he regularly takes part in sporting activities, which in turn also explains these good parameters."

"Hearing loss problem" in the summer of 2022
There has been speculation about Kickl's state of health since mid-2022, when the FPÖ leader was absent from the National Council several times. The reason: health problems. Specifically, it was said at the time that Kickl was suffering from an "unpleasant hearing problem".

Other politicians have also had to convince with certificates
Kickl is not the first veteran politician to have to convince the public with a medical certificate. During the 2016 presidential election campaign, Alexander Van der Bellen felt compelled to prove that he did not have cancer. Former FPÖ leader Heinz-Christian Strache published negative drug results twice during his political career in order to refute rumors to this effect.

Kickl in the focus of the prosecutors
Meanwhile, Kickl may be in trouble with the judiciary. The public prosecutor's office is investigating FPÖ grandees for bribery and breach of trust. Kickl - as well as former ministers Mario Kunasek and Beate Hartinger-Klein - are involved. There is suspicion of corruption. Bribery and corruption as well as breach of trust.

Franz Hollauf
Franz Hollauf
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf