“Yanks” get scholarships for these sports

Title with Colorado

Elena Exenberger's American Dream sounds even stranger. The daughter of former slalom ace Monika Maierhofer got her scholarship in our national sport of all things. The 23-year-old from Salzburg is studying media studies and psychology at the University of Colorado Boulder and, like Tyrolean Denise Dingsleder (Master's in Finance), was part of the NCAA National Ski Championships, a non-profit organization that organizes the most important and significant college championships in the USA and Canada, as an alpine skier for her university. "This allows her to combine her passion for skiing with an education. Elena likes team sports and it's another step in her personal development," says Monika about her daughter, who previously competed in FIS races for the ÖSV.