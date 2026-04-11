Are Orbán’s days numbered? Here’s what the polls say

Loyalists play a decisive role

But even here, Orbán would still have an ace up his sleeve. Parliamentary Speaker László Kövér, an ultra-loyal Fidesz co-founder, could reconvene the old parliament for up to 30 days after the election. During this time, Orbán would be able to use his old two-thirds majority to create facts on the ground—such as further raising the thresholds for passing laws or expanding the powers of the president, who is also a Fidesz appointee. Observers speak of a “Polish scenario,” in which the old government tries to throw as many obstacles as possible in the new government’s path. So much for the theory.